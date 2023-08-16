The makers of Dream Girl 2 dropped a new song titled "Naach" from the movie today (August 16) and it's addictive. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, the track sees the lead stars showing off their latkas and thumkas, by dancing to the super energetic beats. The song is sung by Nakash Aziz whereas Tanishk Bagchi has composed the music. Dream Girl 2 releases in theatres on August 25. Dream Girl 2 Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Devises a Mischievous Persona Named Pooja When He Needs Money To Marry Ananya Panday (Watch Video).

Watch "Naach" Song:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)