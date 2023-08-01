The trailer for Dream Girl 2 is now out and Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another hilarious entertainer which will have you in splits. In this first look Ayushmann is seen falling in love with Ananya Panday but when her father comes to his house to talk about marriage, he gives him a limited time to come up with loads of money. Ayushmann then comes up with the idea of dressing up as Pooja, who will earn him the the money he needs. But when a man falls in love and wants to marry "Pooja", he has to deal with the consequences. Dream Girl 2: Makers Drop Ayushmann Khurrana’s Look in Lehenga-Choli Ahead of Trailer Launch.

Watch Dream Girl 2 Trailer Here:

