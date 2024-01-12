Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan's latest cinematic masterpiece directed by Rajkumar Hirani, continues its unstoppable journey at the box office. The film has become a sensational hit, consistently capturing the audience's fascination. In just 22 days since its release, Dunki has surpassed expectations, amassing a staggering Rs 454.90 crore in global earnings. Dunki Box Office Collection Day 21: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Rajkumar Hirani's Film Mints Rs 452.87 Crore Worldwide!.

Dunki BO Collection Day 22:

This love from every corner of the world makes us truly grateful! ✨ Book your tickets right away!https://t.co/DIjTgPqLDI Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now! pic.twitter.com/9ctE7pCEXA — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) January 12, 2024

