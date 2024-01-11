Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film, Dunki, continues its triumphant run, marking three successful weeks with unwavering momentum. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie has remarkably garnered a global box office total of Rs 452.87 Crore within a span of 21 days. In addition to Khan, the stellar cast, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover, and others, has played a significant role in contributing to the film's exceptional success. Dunki Box Office Collection Day 19: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s Film Grosses Rs 447.70 Crores Worldwide!.

Dunki Box Office Update:

