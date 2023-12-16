Shah Rukh Khan's eagerly awaited Dunki has received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), meaning it's suitable for most audiences but with some parental guidance for children under 12. The family-entertainer's runtime is also out which is - 2 hours and 41 minutes. Helmed by the celebrated Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki delves into the complex topic of 'donkey flights,' an illegal immigration method. This intriguing premise, coupled with the powerhouse trio of SRK, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, promises a captivating cinematic experience. Dunki Advance Booking Begins! Here's How to Book Tickets For Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Online!

Dunki Gets U/A Certificate:

#RajkumarHirani's next titled #Dunki releasing of December 21, 2023 granted a U/A certificate and a runtime of 2 hours 41 minutes. pic.twitter.com/L1fyGtnI05 — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 16, 2023

