Dunki Advance Booking Begins! Here's How to Book Tickets For Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Online!

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is all set to hit theatres on December 21, just in time for Christmas. And in a bid for a thunderous box office opening, the makers and SRK announced today (December 16) that advance bookings for the film have officially begun. You can book tickets for Dunki online via Paytm, BookMyShow, PVR and other options. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Dunki Trailer Review: Netizens Call Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Movie Must-Watch Emotional Rollercoaster and Pure Joy.

Book Tickets for Dunki Now:

Aaj ki tazaa khabar sunn ke... Hardy toh nikal pada hai cinemas ki ore. Aap bhi kar lijiye taiyaari... Kyun ki khul chuki hai advance bookings humari. Book your tickets now!https://t.co/va0QwZtXml#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on Thursday, 21st December, 2023. pic.twitter.com/PiNO1spPg8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 16, 2023

