Dunki Advance Booking Begins! Here's How to Book Tickets For Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Online!

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and prepare for an epic cinematic experience! Dunki tickets are officially up for grabs and the race to secure yours is on!

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 16, 2023 06:26 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is all set to hit theatres on December 21, just in time for Christmas. And in a bid for a thunderous box office opening, the makers and SRK announced today (December 16) that advance bookings for the film have officially begun. You can book tickets for Dunki online via Paytm, BookMyShow, PVR and other options. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Dunki Trailer Review: Netizens Call Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Movie Must-Watch Emotional Rollercoaster and Pure Joy.

Book Tickets for Dunki Now:

