Just a day after its release, the highly-anticipated Dunki trailer starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal has achieved a significant milestone. Red Chillies Entertainment has taken to its official social media handle to inform fans that Dunki trailer has crossed a whopping 103 million views across all platforms within 24 hours of its release, making it the most-watched Hindi film trailer in the history of Indian cinema. This excitement shows that the audience is eagerly awaiting the release of Rajkumar Hirani and SRK’s film with bated breath. Dunki Drop 4: Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Film Gives Glimpse of Dangerous 'Dunki' Route Peppered With Comedy and Action (Watch Video).

Dunki Trailer Crosses 104 Million Views

Going Lutt-Putt over this endless love! Thank you for all the support that made #DunkiDrop4 create history! 🥳✨#DunkiDrop4 Out Now!https://t.co/vN8JhXl3Sj#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023. pic.twitter.com/VvCvgDPovl — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) December 6, 2023

