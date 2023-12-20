Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited movie Dunki is hitting screens On December 21, marking a crucial moment for the actor. Ahead of the release, his wife, Gauri Khan, was seen interacting briefly with paparazzi in Mumbai. During this encounter, she showed her support for the film. While photographers captured Gauri's moments, one expressed eagerness for Dunki, to which Gauri responded enthusiastically, urging them to "go and watch it." Her cheerleading spirit shone through. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Praises Rajkumar Hirani During #AskSrk Session, Calls the Director 'Master of Emotions and Positive Thoughts'.

Gauri Khan Asks Paps To Watch Dunki:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)