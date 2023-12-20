Shah Rukh Khan is known for openly praising individuals, and during the #AskSrk Session, he didn't hold back in praising director Rajkumar Hirani. When asked to choose the top Rajkumar Hirani film, Shah Rukh Khan responded wittily, expressing the challenge of selecting between different pieces of his heart. He praised Hirani as 'a master of emotions and good thoughts' during the session. Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Son AbRam Watched the Film Already and His Reaction Will Leave You Amused!.

Srk Praises Rajkumar Hirani:

Arre yaar yeh toh bahut mushkil mein daal diya. How to choose between different pieces of your heart!! Raju Hirani is a master of emotions and good thoughts. #DunkiTomorrow https://t.co/je93yvK6El — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

