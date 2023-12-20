As anticipation mounts for Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film, Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's emotional embrace steals the spotlight in the latest movie poster. Scheduled for a December 21, 2023 release, the film promises a star-studded ensemble featuring Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Adding to the excitement, the recent release of the "Banda" song, voiced by Diljit Dosanjh, amplifies the movie's buzz. With glimpses of heartfelt connections and a captivating soundtrack, Dunki amps up the fervor ahead of its theatrical debut. Dunki Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Film!

See Dunki's Latest Poster Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

