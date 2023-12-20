Following the box office triumphs of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is poised to once again captivate audiences with the highly anticipated Dunki. From the visually striking posters and engaging teaser to the infectious beats of the songs and heartwarming trailer, the film's marketing campaign has been nothing short of phenomenal, leaving SRK fans eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen this December. The movie, a collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios, promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. Dunki Trailer: Did 'Drop 4' From Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer SPOIL Vicky Kaushal's Character's Death? Netizens are Making This Tragic Prediction!

With super strong advance booking, Dunki is expected to be one of King Khan’s best works till date. Now, ahead of the film’s grand theatrical release, let’s check out key details about it below.

Cast - Helmed by renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Alongside SRK, the film boasts a talented cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance, Boman Irani, and Vikram Kochhar.

Runtime and Certificate - SRK-starrer has a runtime of 2 hours and 41 minutes (161 minutes) and has received U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The movie is reportedly made of a budget of Rs 120 crore (including marketing cost). Dunki Drop 4 Is Trailer! Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu's Daredevil Act to Leave India and Go Abroad Will Give You Goosebumps in This Rajkumar Hirani Directorial (Watch Video).

Watch Dunki Trailer:

Plot - The story of Dunki centers around the controversial practice of 'donkey flights', an illegal immigration method. In addition to this central theme, the film explores universal themes of love, loss and redemption.

Release Date - Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani’s first time collaboration Dunki releases on December 21 in theatres ahead of Christmas weekend.

Review - The reviews of SRK-starrer Dunki are not out yet. LatestLY will update you’ll as soon as the entertainer’s review is shared online.

