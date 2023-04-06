Shah Rukh Khan, along with daughter Suhana Khan, is right now at Kolkata's Eden Gardens to watch his team Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bangalore for their IPL match. As the superstar is watching the match from his gallery, the crowds began to cheer for him and SRK acknowledges their love and affection by waving back at them in this viral video. Shah Rukh Khan at Eden Gardens For KKR vs RCB! Pathaan Star Delights Crowd in Kolkata With His Presence For Kolkata Knight Riders' First Home Game of IPL 2023 (View Pics).

Watch the Video here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)