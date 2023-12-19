Actress Esha Gupta recently shared a series of photos from her visit to the holy city of Kashi in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Wearing a golden silk saree and minimal makeup, she completed her look with ethnic earrings. One photo captured her posing on a boat by the riverside, accompanied by the caption, "उस की याद आई है साँसो ज़रा आहिस्ता चलो धड़कनों से भी इबादत में ख़लल पड़ता है," expressing a serene moment of remembrance and devotion. Esha Gupta Loves Her Bodycon Dresses; 5 Outfits That We Can't Help But Ogle At.

Esha Gupta's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

