Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi welcomed their second child in July. The couple named their baby boy Arden. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has now shared a new pic of their infant on Instagram, but hid his face with a heart emoji. Tushaan is seen carrying their son in his arms as this sweet moment is captured. Evelyn has also shared about the ‘crazy first few weeks’ of postpartum, but at the same time how ‘blessed’ they feel to have the cute new addition in their lives. Evelyn Sharma Welcomes Second Child; YJHD Actress Reveals Her Baby Boy's Name on Insta (View Post).

Evelyn Sharma & Tushaan Bhindi’s Son Arden

