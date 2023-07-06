Evelyn Sharma has become a proud mom once again! The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tushaan Bhindi recently and shared the good news on Instagram. The star dropped a selfie on Insta featuring her little munchkin and revealed that they have named him ‘Arden’. Check it out! Evelyn Sharma Is Expecting Second Child! YJHD Actress Shares Pictures Flaunting Baby Bump On Social Media.

Evelyn Sharma Becomes Mother For Second Time:

