Farah Khan and Karan Johar are among the popular BFFs in B-town, consistently showcasing their amusing and lovely banter. Recently, Farah shared a video on her Instagram where the two warmly hug upon meeting each other. While Karan compliments her dress, the scenario turns funny when Farah, as usual, teases him about his outfit, expressing her dislike for the shine and shimmer of his black jacket. Sharing the video, she thanked Manish Malhotra, who captured the scene behind the cameras. She wrote, “The #karah reel the world was waiting for! 😜 Not really! Ka & Fa with videographer @manishmalhotra05.” Farah Khan Celebrates Triplets 16th Birthday With Heartfelt Message and Nostalgic Video!

Farah Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)