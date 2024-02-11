Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Film director and choreographer Farah Khan on Sunday penned a sweet wish for her kids on the occasion of their 16th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Farah treated fans with family pictures via a video clip.

She wrote a sweet message, "Happy 16th birthday to the best things we ever produced!! @czarkunder @divakunder @anyakunder."

In the clip, a montage of Farah and her husband Shirish with their kids can be seen.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, Farah's fans and industry friends dropped their wishes in the comment section.

Actor Raveena Tandon and actor Anil Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor Huma Qureshi commented, "Happy 16."

Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder, the editor of her film 'Main Hoon Naa', on December 9, 2004.

They have since worked together on each other's films, such as 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Tees Maar Khan'.

Farah gave birth to triplets, one son, Czar Kunder and two daughters, Diva Kunder and Anya Kunder, in 2008.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah is judging the 11th season of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' alongside Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi while Gauahar Khan and Ritvik Dhanjani will host the show. (ANI)

