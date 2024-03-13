Director-choregrapher Farah Khan, who once hosted a party for the "Shape Of You" singer a few years ago, has finally reunited with him. Farah took to her Instagram to share a picture with Ed and wrote, "Relax mode with the loveliest guy ever" Ed Sheeran, who is currently in Mumbai for his + – = ÷ x Tour, posed cheerfully as he shared the frame with Farah. He will be performing at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16. Ed Sheeran Performs in Mumbai on March 16: Know Everything From Ticket Prices to Entry Rules and More at the Concert!.

Check Out Farah Khan’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

