Get ready, Mumbai! The iconic English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran gears up for his second concert in India. His highly anticipated show is scheduled for March 16, 2024, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. Prepare to be swept away by the magic of his music. Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply eager to immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening, we've covered everything you need to know before attending the concert. Ed Sheeran Grooves to Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' with Armaan Malik Ahead of His Mumbai Concert (Watch Video).

Event Details

Event: Ed Sheeran: +–=÷× Tour

Date: March 16, 2024

Venue: Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, Mumbai

Duration: Approximately 3 hours

Ticket Information

Securing your spot at the concert is easy; tickets are available exclusively through www.bookmyshow.com. General admission tickets are priced at Rs 9,500, while those seeking a premium experience can opt for the South Deck ticket at Rs 16,000. This exclusive ticket offers a range of amenities, including dedicated lavatories, a Food & Beverage zone, an elevated viewing deck, and a dedicated entry lane. Remember, ticket sales are limited to a maximum of 6 per transaction, and reselling is strictly prohibited.

Refund Policy

In case of cancellation, ticket buyers will receive a full refund for the ticket purchase amount, although booking fees and home delivery charges are non-refundable. Refunds will be issued through the original payment method used during purchase.

For Marriott Bonvoy Members

As the official sponsor of the concert, Marriott Bonvoy offers exclusive perks to its members. From guided site tours to VIP lounge access and GA passes, there are plenty of opportunities to enhance your concert experience. Members can redeem their points through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform for these exciting benefits.

Entry Rules

Entry is open to individuals aged five and above, with minors under 18 requiring adult supervision. Thorough security checks will be conducted at specified entrances; no re-entry is permitted. For group attendees, arriving together is essential to streamline the entry process. The lead purchaser's mobile number and photo ID will be required for validation, along with the email booking confirmation and a valid photo ID matching the confirmation name. Ed Sheeran Pays Surprise Visit to School Kids in Mumbai, Spends Quality Time As He Sings for Them (Watch Video).

Parking and Essentials

As parking space is unavailable at the venue, it's advisable to utilise public transport. Ensure you have the mandatory wristbands for entry, and come prepared with a reliable battery pack for your devices. Professional cameras are prohibited, so bring your best camera phone.

Food and Bag Policy

Outside food and drinks are not allowed inside the venue, but ample food options will be available. Handbags are also prohibited, so opt for small wallets or sling bags for convenience.

What's Not Allowed

Certain items, such as lighters, matches, and recording equipment, are strictly prohibited at the venue. Consumption of illegal substances is also prohibited.

Dress Code and Opening Act

While there's no specific dress code, comfort is key for this long-awaited event. Gates open at 3 pm, so arrive early to catch Prateek Kuhad and special guest Calum Scott's opening acts before Ed Sheeran takes the stage at 7:15 pm.

With these essential details in mind, you're all set to make the most of Ed Sheeran's electrifying performance in Mumbai. Get ready for a night of unforgettable music and memories!

