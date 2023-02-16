Farah Khan and her guests are in full swing at the party she held at a rooftop. Bigg Boss 16 contestants and other celebs like Sania Mirza and Arbaaz Khan were also in attendance. All the guests seemed to be having a great time as some conversed and some danced. Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Throws Special Rooftop Party for Contestants, Mandali and Others Sing the Anthem Together.

Footage from Farah Khan's Party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)