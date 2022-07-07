Farah Khan has once again grabbed social media users’ attention with a quirky Insta post. She has shared a video post from Bangkok and it is simply hilarious. Labelling herself as a travel vlogger, she mentioned in her post, “The travel vlogger strikes again!!” Karan Johar dropped a comment on her post saying, “Hey Faru! Many countries are asking about your availability… you’re such an inspirational traveller!” Farah Khan, Vicky Kaushal Recreate Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Song In Croatia (Watch Video).

Travel Vlogger Farah Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)