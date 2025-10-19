Bangkok was rocked by a bizarre scene as 41-year-old Indian man Sahil Ram Thadani sparked panic in Siam Square after allegedly threatening people and police with what appeared to be a pistol — which turned out to be a cigarette lighter. The incident unfolded outside Novotel Bangkok, where Thadani was seen dancing erratically, shouting, and brandishing the realistic-looking object. Videos of the surreal moment quickly went viral, showing Thadani ignoring police orders, crying on the ground, and later apologising. Officers eventually subdued and arrested him for threatening behaviour and public disturbance. According to police, Thadani’s erratic actions were believed to be caused by hallucinations linked to cannabis use. Once a director of three now-defunct companies in India, Thadani’s bizarre public episode shocked bystanders and raised concerns over drug use and public safety. He is currently in police custody at Pathum Wan station as the investigation continues. Pattaya: 3 Indian Tourists Ask Sex Worker to Leave Hotel Room, Claiming She Does Not Match Their Expectations; Call Police After She Refuses to Leave.

Indian Man Sahil Ram Thadani Arrested in Bangkok for Waving Gun-Shaped Lighter Amid Street Chaos

An Indian in Bangkok was spotted roaming on the road threatening commuters with "lighter gun" and hurling abuses. He was later detained by the police authorities. pic.twitter.com/1lc0Vnzt4O — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

