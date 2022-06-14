Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri have teamed for a project helmed by Anand Tiwari. The team is currently in Croatia along with Farah Khan to shoot a romantic number. Well, the team is having immense fun there amidst the shoot and the video shared by Farah is enough to prove. Farah along with the cast and crew have recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song “Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal” from Main Hoon Na in Croatia. Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri Shoot for a Romantic Song in Croatia; Check Out Their Leaked BTS Picture.

Farah Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)