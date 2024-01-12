Director Siddharth Anand has officially announced that the much-anticipated trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film will be exclusively premiered at INOX on January 15, precisely at 12 noon. This announcement adds to the excitement surrounding the film, as fans eagerly await their first glimpse of this highly awaited collaboration between the two Bollywood superstars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Marking the date and time, film enthusiasts can look forward to the trailer launch at INOX, promising a thrilling start to the film's promotional journey. Fighter Teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor Promise Exciting Dogfights, Patriotism and Sizzling Romance in Siddharth Anand’s Film (Watch Video).

Fighter Trailer Update:

