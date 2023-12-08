The eagerly anticipated Fighter teaser has finally arrived! Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor are poised to deliver an unforgettable thrill, promising exciting dogfights. Packed with sharpness, speed, and an unmistakable Hollywood essence, the teaser unveils captivating action sequences, ensuring an unforgettable experience. Aerial combat scenes dominate without dialogue, showcasing sizzling chemistry between Deepika and Hrithik, alongside VFX scenes that make the teaser captivating. Hrithik portrays Indian Air Force Squadron Pilot Shamsher Pathania, known as Patty, while Deepika embodies Minal Rathore, Squadron Leader Minni. Anil Kapoor appears as Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky, all looking perfect in this short teaser. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Siddharth Anand and Others Enjoy Coffee Break in This Viral BTS Glimpse From Italy Shoot (See Pic).

Fighter Teaser:

