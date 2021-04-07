The Ministry of Law and Justice has apparently dissolved Film Certification Appellate Tribunal which has left industry folks deeply enraged. While Vishal Bharadwaj called it a sad day in cinema, Hansal Mehta wanted to know if High Courts have the time to deal with film issues. But it's Sanjay Gupta who has asked a pertinent question. He wants to know if the Producers' associations will challenge this order or 'sab changa si'.

Check out Sanjay Gupta's Tweet here...

FILM CERTIFICATION APPELLATE TRIBUNAL ABOLISHED. Do our various Producer’s Associations have any plans to challenge this? Or sab changa hai... — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) April 7, 2021

