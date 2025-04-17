Operation Java and Saudi Vellakka fame director Tharun Moorthy is teaming up with Mohanlal and Shobana for the first time in the upcoming Malayalam film Thudarum, which is set to release on April 25. The movie recently underwent certification in the UK, where it was given a '15' rating by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), aka the British Censor Board. This means the film can only be viewed by those aged 15 and above, reportedly due to scenes of 'strong bloody violence, threat, domestic abuse, sexually abusive behaviour.' This comes as a surprise, given that the trailers hinted at a pleasant family drama with just a touch of seriousness. ‘Thudarum’ Release Date: Mohanlal and Shobana’s Malayalam Crime Drama To Hit the Theatres on April 25.

BBFC Rating for 'Thudarum'

Watch Trailer for 'Thudarum':

