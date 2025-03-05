The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has denied satellite rights for Unni Mukundan’s film Marco, citing extreme violence unsuitable for television audiences. According to reports, Regional Officer Nadeem Thufali T has formally requested the CBFC chairperson to seek government intervention in restricting the film’s availability on OTT platforms as well. Marco had previously received an ‘A’ certification due to its intense and graphic content, with CBFC emphasising that while their role is limited to classification rather than censorship, parents should be cautious about children accessing such films. Given its rejection for TV screening, concerns are now being raised about its potential impact if made available on digital platforms. ‘Marco’ Riyaz Khan Mystery Solved: Deleted Scene Reveals Actor’s Missing Role in Unni Mukundan’s Violent Action-Thriller (Watch Video).

‘Marco’ TV Screening Update

#Marco Film Certification Board banned the film from television screening due to extreme violence. Its application for satellite certification was rejected. A suggestion has been sent to the CBFC headquarters to ban the content from OTT platforms as well 😮😮 pic.twitter.com/r0NYOpSRa5 — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) March 5, 2025

