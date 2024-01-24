Ajay Devgn will be next seen in the supernatural thriller Shaitaan alongside R Madhavan and Jyotika. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl. Earlier on January 19, the actors shared the spine-chilling first-look poster of the film and also shared the film's release date. On January 24, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram account to reveal the teaser release date for Shaitaan. The teaser for the supernatural thriller will be out on January 25. The movie, directed by Vikas Bahl, will hit the big screens on March 8, 2024. Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn Unveils First Poster of Upcoming Supernatural Thriller; Vikas Bahl's Film Set to Hit Theatres on March 8 (View Pic).

Teaser for Shaitaan to Be Out on January 25:

