Ajay Devgn recently unveiled the poster for his upcoming supernatural thriller film, Shaitaan. The first poster, shared by him, exudes a dark and eerie atmosphere, featuring voodoo dolls in striking red and black hues. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 8. Vash: Ajay Devgn Set to Star in the Hindi Remake of Gujarati Horror Thriller, Vikas Bahl to Direct The Film.

Ajay Devgn Shares First Poster Of His Upcoming Film Shaitaan:

