Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer is here and netizens are mighty impressed to watch Alia Bhatt as the Queen of Kamathipura. From her looks, accent, expressions and dialogues, fans are loving every bit of the actress’ role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. One of the Twitter users stated, “She is slaying every bit of it”. Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Shines As the Queen of Kamathipura in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film; Don’t Miss Ajay Devgn’s Mass Entry! (Watch Video).

Alia Bhatt As Gangubai

• PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR FOR Y’LL • what a freakin good trailer. her accent, expressions, dialogue deliveries,outfits,contemporary. the power she hold > this year belongs to her and her only. alia bhatt is here to rule the bollywood🔥 #AliaBhatt • #GangubaiKathiawadiTrailer pic.twitter.com/Vnv0nC7szd — s.🥑/ ily kohli🤍 (@iamautumnspark) February 4, 2022

The Bold Attempt

Kutta ramp papa @aliaa08 Whatta swag whatta a dialouge delivery 👌 kummav anthe 💥 Your filmography will go to next level with this.... Bold attempt u nailed it❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/BLBU2ts2ml — Agent Athreya🔔 (@NiftyFifty_) February 4, 2022

Mass And Class

Everything Looks Great

