Your wait is over, as Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally released the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Starring Alia Bhatt as the female mafia don and madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, the video tells you a true story in a filmy way. Right from the dialects, acting to fashion, Alia is brilliant in the clip. Not to miss, Ajay Devgn's whistle-worthy entry. The movie releases in theatres on February 25.

Watch Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer:

