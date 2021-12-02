Tiger Shroff loves to show off his toned body, and he love working on his body even more. So when the actor is currently shooting for Ganpath, his producer Jaccky Bhagnani made sure he arranges a gym for him. Thanking him for this effort, Tiger took to Instagram to post a video of him working out. With Naruto's theme song playing in the background, the star is seen doing some rigorous weight training.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

