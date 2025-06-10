Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Housefull 5, is often praised for his disciplined lifestyle and impressive physique, even at the age of 57. If there's anyone who can match his dedication, it’s his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star, Tiger Shroff. The duo is often spotted spending time together, playing sports at Akshay's beachside residence in Juhu. In a recent video shared by Tiger on Monday (June 9), the two can be seen actively participating in a fun game of cricket alongside choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The Baaghi actor was seen showcasing his rarely-seen cricketing skills in the clip. However, the highlight of the video was Tiger's outfit. He was seen flaunting his shredded physique while wearing only a pair of boxers. During the underarm cricket game, he managed to hit the ball out of the ground multiple times. Despite his performance, netizens were more focused on Tiger's attire. Taking to the comment section, many users made light-hearted remarks about his fashion choice. One user wrote, “Iske paas kapde nahi hai kya?” while another joked, “Choti kacchi hai kya?”—a playful reference to his viral dialogue “Choti bacchi ho kya?” from his debut film Heropanti (2014). April Fools’ Day 2024: Tiger Shroff Plays a Funny Prank on His Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Co-Star Akshay Kumar and It Will Leave You in Stitches (Watch Video).

Tiger Shroff Plays Cricket With Akshay Kumar in Just Briefs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Netizens React to Tiger Shroff’s Viral Cricket Video

Instagram Comments

