Veteran television and movie actor Gufi Paintal has passed away after being critical and in the hospital due to age-related heart and kidney issues. Although his nephew actor Hiten Paintal had claimed that his uncle was stable a day back, he took to Insta today to inform of the sad news. Nithin Gopi Dies at 39 Due to Heart Attack; Kannada Actor Was Popular for His Role in Hello Daddy.

#GufiPaintal, who portrayed Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, has passed away. The cremation will reportedly be held at 4pm today. pic.twitter.com/iqlqgnku0k — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 5, 2023

