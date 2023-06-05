Gufi Paintal, who was popularly known for playing Shakuni Mama in B R Chopra’s Mahabharat, passed away on June 5, in Mumbai. The 78-year-old actor was not keeping well and was in hospital for the past few days. His mortal remains carried out for his last rites. Gufi Paintal Funeral Update: Mahabharat Actor’s Last Rites to Be Performed on June 5 at This Time.

Gufi Paintal's Funeral In Mumbai:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by लेटेस्टली हिंदी (@latestly.hindi)

