Gufi Paintal, who has been struggling with an illness for a long time now, was admitted to the hospital and his condition has now worsened. TV actress Tina Ghai also shared a photo of him on social media and urged her followers to pray for his health. Paintal's family has not given much information about his health at the moment. Kannada TV Actor Sampath J Ram Found Dead at Home, Police Suspect Suicide.

View Gufi Paintal Health Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tinaa Ghaai (@tinaaghaai)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)