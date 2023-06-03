Nithin Gopi is no more. Reportedly, the actor died due to heart attack. He was 39. As per reports, the Kannada star experienced chest pain and was immediately rushed to the hospital, but breathed his last after not responding to medical treatment. Nithin was unmarried and was popularly known for his role as a flute player in the movie Hello Daddy. Manobala Dies at 69; Tamil Actor–Director Succumbs to Liver Ailment.

Nithin Gopi Passes Away:

Actor #NithinGopi who shared screen space with legendary actor Dr Vishnuvardhan in the film Hello Daddy as a child artist has passed away due to a heart attack. He was 39#RIP #Sandalwood #Kannadafilmindustry #KFI pic.twitter.com/W6AZCo4adB — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) June 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)