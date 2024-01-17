Actress Hansika Motwani is on cloud nine after receiving an extravagant gift from her family—a brand-new BMW GT 630i sports car worth Rs 75.50 lacs. The stunning gesture showcases the family's love and generosity. The luxurious addition to her collection reflects both her success and the close bond she shares with her family, adding a touch of glamour to her life. Hansika Motwani Celebrates Her Birthday in Istanbul, Shares Pics From the Lavish Celebration on Insta.

See Hansika Motwani's Brand New Car Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)