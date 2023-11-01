Hansika Motwani, who got married married to her boyfriend-businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4 last year, celebrated her first Karwa Chauth today. The actress took to Insta and shared stunning pics of herself with hubby posing happy post Karva Chauth celebrations. "This is so special in so many ways #happykarwachauth thank you for fasting with me baby . Love you," she captioned the post. In the pics shared, the duo looks madly in love twinning in red ethnic outfits. Check it out! Shivaleeka Oberoi in Red Saree Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband Abhishek Pathak (View Pics).

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya Twin in Red:

