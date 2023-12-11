Hansika Motwani recently shared a delightful moment with her fans, posting a fun video of herself and her family joyfully dancing and enjoying Bobby Deol's character Abrar's entry song, "Jamal Kudu," from the movie Animal. The actress exuded carefree energy in a stylish ensemble, wearing a sleeveless turtleneck black crop top paired with a long white net skirt featuring a short skirt fabric underneath. In her caption, Hansika expressed the family's shared obsession with the song, capturing the infectious joy in her video. Hansika Motwani's Three-Piece Red Ethnic Outfit Serves Major Style Inspiration For Navratri 2023 Day 3 Fashion.

Watch Hansika's Latest Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

