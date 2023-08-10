Hansika Motwani is vacaying in Turkey and has been sharing stunning pics from her holiday on social media. The actress celebrated her birthday on August 9. It was a lavish celebration and the photo dump shared by her on Insta is enough to prove. Hansika ringed in her birthday with husband Sohail Kathuria at a plush restaurant in Istanbul. Check out the pics below: Hansika Motwani Turkey Vacay Pics: Hansika Motwani Holidays in Istanbul, Shares Glam Avatar On Insta.

Hansika Motwani’s Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

