Anil Kapoor's son, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, recently faced some heat due to a post on social media but the actor was in no mood to take it lightly. The Thar actor clapped back at a troll who mocked his acting abilities and asserted that he just purchases sneakers with his father Anil Kapoor's money. Harsh Varrdhan had the most savage reply to this. He wrote, "Where can I watch your films ? How many have you done ? I’ve done Ray thar bhavesh joshi and Ak vs ak , mirzya .. who are you ? An irrelevant loser who’s bitter on twitter who started supporting city once they got Rich with Arab money." The war of words started after the actor was critical of Premiere League football club Manchester City on the social media platform. Anil Kapoor Joins YRF Spy Universe; Actor Set To Play RAW Chief in Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Action Thriller – Reports.

Check Out Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s X Post Here

Where can I watch your films ? How many have you done ? I’ve done Ray thar bhavesh joshi and Ak vs ak , mirzya .. who are you ? An irrelevant loser who’s bitter on twitter who started supporting city once they got Rich with Arab money .. https://t.co/2VikQBa2dB — Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) April 18, 2024

