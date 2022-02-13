Preity Zinta, Punjab Kings co-owner, decided to skip the IPL Mega Auction 2022 as she has to take care of her twins. On the first day of the auction she had shared a post posing with one of her twins and mentioned ‘cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle’. After watching the first day of the IPL Auction, Preity shared another post in which she cited, “Exhausted after staying up all night watching the #iplauction. We have a lot of work to do till tomorrow so see you all tomorrow.” Preity Zinta, Punjab Kings Co-Owner, Thrilled To Watch IPL Auction 2022 With Her Baby (View Pic).

Preity Zinta After Watching First Day Of IPL Mega Auction 2022

