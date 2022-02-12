Bollywood actress and Punjab Kings co-owner, Preity Zinta, had revealed that she would be skipping this year’s IPL Auction to take care of her twins. The gorgeous mommy has shared a post on social media, posing with one of her twins, and mentioned in her post, “Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle.”

