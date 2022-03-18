On the occasion of Holi 2022, Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia took to Instagram and shared their best and happiest moments from the festival of colours. In the pictures shared by them we can see Angad Bedi, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya. Neha captioned her post as, "The best kinda mess! From ours to yours … #happyholi." Holi 2022: Akshay Kumar, Kajol Devgan, Sunny Deol and Other Celebs Extend Warm Wishes to Fans on the Festival of Colours!

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Soha Ali Khan

Neha Dhupia

