Earlier reports suggested that Rahi Anil Barve’s upcoming projects—Rakt Bramhand, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Netflix, and Gulkanda Tales featuring Kunal Kemmu on Prime Video—are facing significant hurdles. According to the buzz, Rakt Bramhand has run into financial irregularities within its production, while the risqué humour of Gulkanda Tales, a sex comedy, has led to its potential shelving due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia. However, Barve recently took to X to debunk these speculations, confirming that both projects (produced by Raj & DK) are indeed happening. He also announced that Pahadpangira will be hitting theatres soon. Addressing the challenges, he stated, "Every now and then something happens to shake things up. And you have a choice on how to react. Shit will keep happening." ‘Gulkanda Tales’ Shelved? Prime Video Backs Out of Raj-DK’s Period Sex Comedy Starring Kunal Kemmu Over Its Risqué Jokes – Reports.

Rahi Anil Barve Confirms 'Rakt Bramhand' & 'Gulkanda Tales' Are In Progress

Every now and then something happens to shake things up. And you have a choice on how to react. Shit will keep happening. Work harder. Do better. Next up: Rakt Brahmand on Netflix; and Gulkanda Tales on Prime. and Pahadpangira in thetres. no matter how many hurdles, i won't stop! pic.twitter.com/Y8dUuXE7vG — rahi anil barve (@BarveRahi) February 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)