The Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan marked his 50th birthday on January 10, eliciting a cascade of well-wishes from family, friends, and colleagues. Among these, his cousin Pashmina Roshan took to her social media account to share a collection of unseen photos, extending warm wishes to her Duggu Bhaiya. One image captured a youthful moment of shared laughter between Hrithik Roshan and Pashmina, while another portrayed them both wrapped in heavy winter coats, standing beneath a shared umbrella. Accompanying these treasured snapshots, Pashmina described Hrithik as the cohesive force within the family, expressing heartfelt gratitude for his continual infusion of love, laughter, and happiness into their lives. Hrithik Roshan Turns 50: Rakesh Roshan Wishes His Son ‘Happy Half Century’ and ‘Many Incredible Achievements’ on His Birthday!.

Pashmina Roshan Shares Unseen Pictures To Wish Hrithik Roshan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pashmina Roshan (@pashminaroshan)

