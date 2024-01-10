Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 50th birthday today. From family, friends and fans, all have showered him with heartwarming wishes across social media platforms. The Fighter actor’s dad, Rakesh Roshan, too wished his son on Instagram with a sweet note. He wrote, “Duggu happy half century 👏 Cheers to 50yrs of love, unforgettable memories and to many incredible achievements ahead.” Hrithik Roshan Birthday: 5 Entry Scenes Of The Dashing Actor We Will Never Get Over! (Watch Videos).

Rakesh Roshan’s Birthday Post For Hrithik Roshan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Roshan (@rakesh_roshan9)

