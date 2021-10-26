Makers of Hum Do Hamare Do has dropped a soothing Wedding number from the film and it stars Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon in the lead showcasing their graceful chemistry as they are about to get married. The Wedding festivities and the celebration visuals of the music video suits the beautiful Punjabi song and Sachin-Jigar's composition needs to be credited for this. Hum Do Hamare Do is all set to premiere on October 29 only on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Watch Hum Do Hamare Do Song Vedha Sajjeya

